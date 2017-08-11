Coach Ron Rivera indicated Friday he was hopeful Butler (knee) would be ready for the team's season opener, Max Henson of Panthers.com reports.

Butler injured his knee during Wednesday's presason opener versus the Texans, but did not tear any major ligaments. His status for Week 1 originally seemed cloudy, but Rivera's endorsement Friday seemingly indicates the 23-year-old should not be sidelined too long. He projects to back up Kawann Short at defensive tackle this season.