Play

Butler (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason opener against the Texans, Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports.

It's unlikely the Panthers risk putting Butler back in during a mere preseason game, so he's probably done for the day. Look for an update on his left knee injury to come in the following days.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories