Butler didn't tear any major ligaments in his knee during Wednesday's preseason game against Houston, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Carolina fans can finally exhale after the MRI revealed Butler likely won't miss considerable time in 2017, yet his timeline for return is still unclear. The 2016 first-round pick only played in 10 games last season and recorded 13 tackles with 1.5 sacks.

