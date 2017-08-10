Panthers' Vernon Butler: MRI reveals good news
Butler didn't tear any major ligaments in his knee during Wednesday's preseason game against Houston, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Carolina fans can finally exhale after the MRI revealed Butler likely won't miss considerable time in 2017, yet his timeline for return is still unclear. The 2016 first-round pick only played in 10 games last season and recorded 13 tackles with 1.5 sacks.
More News
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Believed to be dealing with minor sprain•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Injures knee in preseason opener•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Will play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Unavailable Week 9•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Ruled out for Week 8•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Does not practice Thursday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...