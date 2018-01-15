Panthers' Vernon Butler: Posts 13 tackles in 2017
Butler had 13 tackles (eight solo) and zero sacks in the 2017 season.
It was the second consecutive season with just 13 tackles for Butler. He played less than 22 defensive snaps per game, but it's likely the Panthers will expect more out of their 2016 first-round pick next season.
