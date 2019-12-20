Play

Butler has an illness and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, though he's expected to play, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old was added to the injury report and was a non-participant at practice Thursday and Friday, but it shouldn't impact his availability for Week 16. Butler figures to play his usual workload at defensive end for the Panthers.

