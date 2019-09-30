Panthers' Vernon Butler: Secures sack in win
Butler recorded a sack during his team's 16-10 win over the Texans on Sunday.
Butler was on the field for just 11 defensive snaps and while he was able to find his way to the quarterback, the 25-year-old defensive tackle appears an afterthought on Carolina's defense. Until his role increases with the Panthers or he finds himself on another team, Butler will continue to offer little-to-no value in IDP formats.
