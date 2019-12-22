Play

Butler (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Butler didn't practice Thursday and Friday due to an illness, but he's good to go for Week 16's clash. The 2016 first-round pick will look to build on his already solid campaign, as he's accrued 29 tackles and six sacks over 12 contests.

