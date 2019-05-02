Panthers' Vernon Butler: Year 5 option declined
The Panthers declined to exercise the fifth-year option on Butler's contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
That means the 2016 first-rounder will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year. Arguably the Panthers' worst draft pick in the Dave Gettleman era and a player who was supposed to lift a Panthers defense that had just let Josh Norman walk in free agency, Butler has accrued just 45 tackles and two sacks through three seasons despite playing alongside some talented teammates.
