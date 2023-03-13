Bell and the Panthers have reached agreement on a contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Bell's departure from Cincinnati could open up an every-down role for 2022 first-round pick Dax Hill, especially with the Bengals also in danger of losing fellow free agent Jessie Bates this spring. Bell had an unusual final season in Cincinnati, finishing with a career-low 77 tackles but making up for it with four interceptions. He'd picked off just two passes through his first six seasons, despite making 67 starts between New Orleans and Cincinnati. The 28-year-old should stay on the IDP map in Carolina, likely trading some of those interceptions for more tackles in the likely event the Panthers have another rough season and face a lot of rushing volume on defense.