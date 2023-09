Bell recorded six tackles (three solo), two pass deflections and one interception in Monday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Bell tallied a career-high four picks last season with the Bengals and is off to a good start now with the Panthers. The veteran safety has also been reliable, as he has yet to miss a defensive snap out of 122 played, including 74 on Monday. He will look to stay active in the secondary when the Panthers head to Seattle in Week 3.