Bell (quadriceps) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Dolphins.

Bell seems to have sustained a quadriceps injury at practice during the week, as he was limited at practice Thursday and absent entirely Friday after not being listed on Carolina's injury report Wednesday. The precise severity of the issue is unclear at this point, but he'll be forced to sit out at least one game as he recovers. With Xavier Woods (hamstring) also listed as out, Sam Franklin and rookie fifth-rounder Jammie Robinson will probably see significant workloads at safety in Week 6.