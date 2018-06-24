Panthers' Wes Horton: Could see increased reps in 2018
Horton has an opportunity to see expanded role on defense in 2018, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charolette Observer reports.
Horton is entering his sixth season in the league, all of which have been with the Panthers. The 28-year-old recorded 360 defensive snaps in 2017, but after the release of Charles Johnson this offseason, the Panthers will need someone to take on more reps in rotation with veteran Julius Peppers. If he impresses during training camp, Horton could be line for a major uptick in his workload this season.
