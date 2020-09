Grier will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Teddy Bridgewater for Sunday's game versus the Raiders, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Grier predictably beat out XFL star P.J. Walker for the backup role to Bridgewater. The 2019 third-round pick logged 87 snaps over two games in his rookie season, and he completed 54 percent of his passes and recorded 4.4 yards per attempt, zero touchdowns and four interceptions.