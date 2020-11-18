Matt Rhule said Wednesday that he intends to give Grier and P.J. Walker even practice reps this week to determine who earns the No. 2 quarterback job, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Top quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) managed to begin the week with a limited practice, but the MCL sprain in his right knee still puts his availability for Week 11 in question. Whomever of Grier or Walker successfully wins the backup competition this week will therefore need to be monitored closely, particularly in fantasy leagues that start multiple quarterbacks.