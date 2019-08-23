Panthers' Will Grier: Closes third exhibition outing
Grier completed four of eight passes for 44 yards in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason loss to the Patriots.
Grier was the third Panthers quarterback to enter the game, featuring behind Cam Newton and Kyle Allen. However, with Newton leaving the contest with an ankle sprain and Allen connecting on just three of six attempts for 16 yards, Grier's situation could be one to track. Although neither he nor Allen have really impressed this preseason, if Newton's injury clouds his Week 1 status, Carolina's second-stringer would suddenly gain value, potentially making the team's determination between Grier and Allen all the more important.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play. It's attached to the same ankle...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...