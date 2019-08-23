Grier completed four of eight passes for 44 yards in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Grier was the third Panthers quarterback to enter the game, featuring behind Cam Newton and Kyle Allen. However, with Newton leaving the contest with an ankle sprain and Allen connecting on just three of six attempts for 16 yards, Grier's situation could be one to track. Although neither he nor Allen have really impressed this preseason, if Newton's injury clouds his Week 1 status, Carolina's second-stringer would suddenly gain value, potentially making the team's determination between Grier and Allen all the more important.