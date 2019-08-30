Grier completed 11 of 18 passes for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason win over the Steelers. He also rushed once for five yards but lost a fumble.

Grier entered the game after watching Kyle Allen put the Panthers in field-goal range on their first offensive drive. Although a 54-yard completion on Grier's first attempt helped him get the team to the five-yard line on their second series, he was subsequently stripped while attempting a potential touchdown pass, suddenly resulting in an 88-yard return for a score the other way. Grier would rebound from that disappointment by leading a field-goal drive immediately after, and he also found Aldrick Robinson for a 34-yard TD toward the end of the second quarter, but an interception from his own 14-yard line set up a Pittsburgh touchdown just before halftime. Overall, it was an uneven outing for the rookie, leaving it questionable whether he or Allen will serve as Cam Newton's backup in Week 1.

