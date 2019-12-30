Panthers' Will Grier: Getting MRI on foot
Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said that Grier (foot) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Turner noted that Grier didn't fracture his left foot in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Saints, but the rookie signal-caller is donning a walking boot as a precaution for now. The MRI should provide clarity on the extent of Grier's injury and allow the Panthers to put an estimated timeline on his return to activity. Grier started the final two games for the Panthers but looked far from NFL ready, completing 28 of 52 attempts (53.8 percent) for 228 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions.
