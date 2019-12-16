Panthers' Will Grier: In mix for Week 16 start
Interim coach Perry Fewell said that he's evaluating the Panthers' quarterback position and will announce Wednesday whether Grier or incumbent Kyle Allen draws the Week 16 start in Indianapolis, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Grier, a 2019 third-round pick, has yet to make his NFL debut after opening his rookie campaign third on the depth chart before moving up to the No. 2 spot in Week 3, when Cam Newton went down with what was ultimately a season-ending foot injury. Allen guided the offense effectively in the Panthers' first handful of games sans Newton, but the second-year signal-caller has been a turnover machine of late, tossing 15 interceptions -- including three in the Week 15 loss to the Seahawks -- and fumbling seven times (losing three) over the past eight contests. The 5-9 Panthers don't have much at stake over the final two contests, so it makes sense for the organization to give Grier a look and see if he can be a potential long-term answer behind center.
