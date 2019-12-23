Interim coach Perry Fewell said Monday that Grier will retain the Panthers' starting quarterback job for the Week 17 matchup with the Saints, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Carolina will give the rookie third-round pick a chance to conclude the campaign on a high note after he struggled mightily in his NFL debut Week 16, despite having a favorable matchup against the vulnerable Colts pass defense. Though Grier wasn't helped by missing top wideout D.J. Moore (concussion) for much of the contest, the signal-caller still disappointed, completing 27 of 44 attempts for 224 yards (5.1 YPA), zero touchdowns and three interceptions while taking five sacks. Grier likely will need a more respectable showing against the Saints to give the Panthers more optimism heading into 2020 that he's even a viable backup option over the long haul.