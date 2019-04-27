The Panthers selected Grier in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 100th overall.

Grier is the fifth quarterback taken in this year's class after a unique college career that began at Florida and ended at West Virginia with a PED suspension in between. He lacks ideal arm strength for the position but that didn't stop him from throwing for 7,354 yards and 71 touchdowns over his two seasons at West Virginia. There are drawbacks to his game, however; Grier can get reckless with the ball (20 interceptions at West Virginia) He'll be Cam Newton's backup and it remains to be seen whether he has the skill set to one day be an NFL starter.