Grier did not play a snap during the 2020 season, as P.J. Walker was preferred to him when the Panthers were without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Grier, a third-round pick in 2019, made two appearances as a rookie, and even though he and Walker alternated being active over the course of this season, Walker ultimately got the call to play when Bridgewater was out. Looking ahead to the 2021 campaign, despite Grier remaining under contract, it appears unlikely his situation will improve as long as he remains in Carolina, as both Bridgewater and Walker are also due to return, and the team could always draft or sign another signal-caller during the offseason.