Grier is slated to serve as the backup quarterback Sunday against the Lions, with P.J. Walker receiving the start in place of the inactive Teddy Bridgewater (knee), David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

While Walker could have a short leash if he struggles early on in the contest, his appointment to the starting role implies that he's leapfrogged Grier on the depth chart after head coach Matt Rhule implied earlier this week that both signal-callers would be competing for the No. 2 job. Both Walker and Grier ended up seeing some reps with the first-team offense while Bridgewater was limited by an MCL sprain, but the Panthers are seemingly confident that Bridgewater will be ready to return to the lineup for a Week 13 game in Minnesota. If that's the case, Grier may find himself inactive as the No. 3 quarterback next week, assuming Walker acquits himself well in the start.