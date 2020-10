Grier (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

Former XFL star P.J. Walker has jumped Grier on the depth chart and will back up Teddy Bridgewater during Sunday's divisional clash. Grier -- a third-round pick in 2019 -- will watch from the press box, and he'll need to battle hard in practice to reclaim the No. 2 job.