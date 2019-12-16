Grier is expected to get his first NFL start Sunday at Indianapolis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In fact, the action will mark the first for Grier in the NFL. He'll take over for a struggling Kyle Allen, who has quarterbacked the Panthers during their current six-game losing streak. According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Grier has yet to receive first-team reps, so the 2019 third-round pick will be leading the offense for the first team when the team takes the practice field Wednesday.