Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Grier will remain the backup to Kyle Allen, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Rivera said "who knows" when asked whether Grier will get an opportunity to play this season, per Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer. The rookie third-round pick hasn't seen any game action since the preseason. The Panthers are on a four-game losing streak, and it remains possible that the team could consider a change under center should that pattern continue.