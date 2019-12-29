Play

Grier was removed from Sunday's game against the Saints due to a foot injury, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Grier limped off the field after a sack in the second quarter, and after an examination he was carted to the locker room. Considered doubtful to return, he likely will end his day 1-for-8 passing for four yards, an interception and a lost fumble to go with three carries for five yards. Kyle Allen took over under center for the Panthers.

