Panthers' Will Grier: Suffers foot injury
Grier was removed from Sunday's game against the Saints due to a foot injury, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Grier limped off the field after a sack in the second quarter, and after an examination he was carted to the locker room. Considered doubtful to return, he likely will end his day 1-for-8 passing for four yards, an interception and a lost fumble to go with three carries for five yards. Kyle Allen took over under center for the Panthers.
