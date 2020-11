Grier will serve as the team's backup quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Former XFL star P.J. Walker had taken backup duties from Grier the past three games, even playing in a game against the Falcons with Teddy Bridgewater injured. Grier will likely hold onto the No. 2 role barring any injuries or setbacks, as the West Viriginia product will add insurance at quarterback in case Bridgewater goes down again.