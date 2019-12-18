Panthers' Will Grier: Takes first-team reps Wednesday
Interim coach Perry Fewell said Grier received all the quarterback reps during Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Grier is expected to get his first NFL start Sunday at Indianapolis, which also will mark his initial in-game reps as a professional. Having said that, Fewell won't make a final decision on the swap of Grier for Kyle Allen until the Panthers complete practice Thursday, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press.
