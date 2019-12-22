Panthers' Will Grier: Tosses three picks in debut
Grier completed 27 of 44 passes for 224 yards and three interceptions during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Colts. He added 17 yards on four carries.
Grier had a few nice moments during his career debut for his hometown team, including a 12-yard completion between defenders to Curtis Samuel to convert a fourth down in the second quarter. Grier also got bit with a few of the chances he took, including an early interception into triple coverage. It'd be a lot to expect for him to improve much for the season finale against New Orleans, particularly as he may be without the Panthers' top target, D.J. Moore (concussion), and will face an uptick in competition. The Saints' pass defense entered this week as the league's 14th-best pass defense based on opponent passer rating as compared to Indianapolis' 28th-ranked pass defense.
