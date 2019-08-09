Grier completed 9 of 16 passes for 77 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Thursday night's 23-13 preseason win over the Bears. He also rushed once for 20 yards.

Grier replaced Kyle Allen in the second quarter and was picked off shortly thereafter. However, following that disappointment, Grier responded with a touchdown drive to start the third quarter, finding fellow rookie Elijah Holyfield from seven yards out. In also adding a long run on the night, Grier can be relatively satisfied with his debut and still looks likely to earn the Panthers' backup quarterback job.