Grier is listed as the Panthers' backup quarterback for Sunday's matchup against Arizona, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Grier struggled during his 2019 rookie campaign when given opportunities, throwing to a 53.8 percent completion rate with zero touchdown passes and four interceptions in his two starts. Regardless of early turbulence in his career, Grier has still emerged as Carolina's No. 2 quarterback in three of the team's four games this season, while XFL standout P.J. Walker finds himself inactive for Week 4.