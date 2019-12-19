Panthers' Will Grier: Will get starting nod Sunday
Interim coach Perry Fewell said Grier will start Sunday at Indianapolis, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
What was hinted at early in the week has come to pass: Grier will replace Kyle Allen under center Week 16. The Panthers already have fired long-time coach Ron Rivera and take a six-game losing streak into Sunday's game, so Grier won't be expected to be a savior. Instead, the team likely wants to see what months of development have yielded with the 2019 third-round pick. With Christian McCaffrey behind him, Grier may not be expected to do too much, even against the Colts' 21st-ranked pass defense (249.8 yards per game).
