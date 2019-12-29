Play

Grier (foot) won't return to Sunday's contest versus the Saints, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Grier didn't fare well in his brief time on the field, completing one of eight passes for four yards and one interception, losing a fumble and logging three rushes for five yards. The extent of his foot injury isn't known, but considering he initially was termed doubtful to return, it may be serious. Kyle Allen will lead the Panthers offense for the remainder of this contest.

