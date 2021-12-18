site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Willie Snead: Back on Panthers' active roster
RotoWire Staff
The Panthers have promoted Snead to their 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's tilt versus the Bills, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.
Snead has gone back and forth between the practice squad and active roster all season. He will again help provide depth at wide receiver and presumably contribute on special teams.
