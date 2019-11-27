Play

Carolina signed Hamilton to a one-year contract Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Since getting cut by the Panthers in August, Hamilton has not played a down of football in 2019. The 27-year-old defensive tackle increases the depth along Carolina's defensive line, but Hamilton's limited role makes him a non-factor in fantasy.

