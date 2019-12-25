Play

Hamilton (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hamilton has yet to see game action in 2018, but his full participation in practice puts him on track to be available for the team's regular-season finale Sunday against the Saints.

