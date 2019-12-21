Play

Hamilton has been downgraded to out for Sunday's clash against the Colts due to an illness, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hamilton was not on the injury report prior to being ruled out, so his illness presumably just kicked in. His absence means Stacy McGee and Wes Horton will be the only interior defensive line depth available.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends