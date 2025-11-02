default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Legette (head) was cleared to return to Sunday's game in Green Bay, Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site reports.

Legette was checked for a concussion after taking a hit to the helmet at the end of a 22-yard catch in the second quarter that left him shaken up. He'll be looking to build upon the aforementioned reception for the rest of Week 9 action.

More News