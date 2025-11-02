Panthers' Xavier Legette: Back in Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Legette (head) was cleared to return to Sunday's game in Green Bay, Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site reports.
Legette was checked for a concussion after taking a hit to the helmet at the end of a 22-yard catch in the second quarter that left him shaken up. He'll be looking to build upon the aforementioned reception for the rest of Week 9 action.
