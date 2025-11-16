Legette (hip) caught four of eight targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Legette sustained a hip injury on the Panthers' final drive of the fourth quarter and didn't play in the overtime period. However, he still finished as Carolina's second-leading receiver, highlighted by a 36-yard touchdown from Bryce Young in the third quarter that pulled the Panthers within one score. The second-year pro remains an integral part of Carolina's offense, catching 24 of 46 targets for 264 yards and three touchdowns across nine appearances this season. The extent of Legette's hip injury remains unclear, but if he's able to suit up in Week 12, he'll draw a favorable matchup against the 49ers.