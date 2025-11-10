Legette was targeted just once and didn't record a reception in Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Saints.

The second-year wideout from South Carolina went without a catch for the first time this season in the Week 10 loss. He was overshadowed by Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, who led Carolina's wide receivers with 60 and 21 yards, respectively. Since Legette's breakout performance in the Week 7 win over the Jets (9-92-1), he's caught just three of seven targets for 39 yards over the past three games. With the Panthers' passing attack continuing to struggle, Legette likely won't carry much fantasy value in the Week 11 matchup against the Falcons.