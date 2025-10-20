Legette caught nine of 11 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

The 2024 first-round pick had the best game of his pro career in the Week 7 win, setting personal highs in both receptions (nine) and receiving yards (92). He led the Panthers' receiving corps in catches, yards and touchdowns, while Tetairoa McMillan, Jimmy Horn and Jalen Coker combined for just four catches for 41 yards on nine targets. Legette has now hauled in 17 of 31 targets for 142 yards and two touchdowns across five appearances this season. He's expected to continue operating as the Panthers' No. 2 wideout and primary deep threat heading into the Week 8 matchup against the Bills.