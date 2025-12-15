Legette caught two of three targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Sunday's loss marked Legette's eighth game of the season with two or fewer receptions, though he still finished with the second-most receiving yards on the Panthers. The second-year pro has now caught 30 of 56 targets for 326 yards and three touchdowns across 12 appearances this year. Ongoing offensive consistency issues in Carolina likely make Legette too risky of a fantasy option for the Week 16 matchup against the Buccaneers.