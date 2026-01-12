Legette caught one of four targets for eight yards during Saturday's 34-31 wild-card round loss to the Rams. Additionally, he recorded 44 kick return yards.

The 2024 first-round pick from South Carolina was one of six Panthers to catch a pass from Bryce Young during Saturday's loss, finishing with the fifth-most receiving yards on the team. Across 15 regular-season appearances, Legette caught 35 of 64 targets for 363 yards and three touchdowns, finishing the year as Carolina's third-leading receiver. Heading into his third season in the NFL, Legette will likely remain a depth option in the Panthers' receiving corps following the emergence of Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker during the 2025 campaign.