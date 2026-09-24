Legette (knee) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Legette popped up on the injury report Thursday after practicing without limitations Wednesday. The 2024 first-round pick scored a 55-yard touchdown as part of a two-catch Week 2 performance against the Falcons after being held without a reception by the Bears in Week 1. Per Joe Person of The Athletic, Legette said Monday that he went for an MRI on his injury. Carolina is banged up at wide receiver behind Tetairoa McMillan, as Jalen Coker (ankle) was also sidelined Thursday.