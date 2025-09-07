Legette caught three of seven targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Jaguars.

The second-year wideout saw a solid share of Bryce Young's attention, but rookie Tetairoa McMillan was the Panthers' clear top option in the passing game, and Legette's longest gain went for just nine yards. After an inconsistent rookie season of his own in 2024, Carolina is hoping Legette can take a step forward as a sophomore, but this wasn't an encouraging performance from the 32nd overall pick in last year's draft. He'll look to deliver a more efficient effort on the road in Week 2 against the Cardinals.