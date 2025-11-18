Legette (hip) said that he anticipates being available for Monday's game against the 49ers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Before injuring his hip late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons and not returning, Legette delivered one of his best performances of the season, finishing the afternoon with four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Though Legette acknowledged Tuesday that he's still banged up two days after the game, he's optimistic that he'll make enough progress throughout Week 12 prep to suit up in San Francisco. The longer turnaround between games will buy Legette an extra day to heal up before the Panthers resume practicing Thursday.