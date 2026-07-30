Panthers' Xavier Legette: Favorite for WR3 job?

Legette is expected to compete with John Metchie and David Moore for the No. 3 receiver job after teammate Chris Brazzell suffered a season-ending LCL tear, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

A 2024 first-round pick, Legette will need to prove himself even if the competition looks weak. He struggled through his first two NFL seasons and fell decisively behind Jalen Coker on the depth chart last year. Ona positive note, Legette told reporters in June that he was down to 221 pounds after playing at around 230 last year.