Panthers' Xavier Legette: Getting concussion check
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Legette is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game at Green Bay, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
At the end of a 22-yard connection with QB Bryce Young in the second quarter, Legette endured a hit to the helmet and was clearly shaken up. If he's diagnosed with a concussion, Legette will be out for the rest of Week 9 and subject to clearance from an independent neurologist for his next game action.
