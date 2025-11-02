Legette is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game at Green Bay, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

At the end of a 22-yard connection with QB Bryce Young in the second quarter, Legette endured a hit to the helmet and was clearly shaken up. If he's diagnosed with a concussion, Legette will be out for the rest of Week 9 and subject to clearance from an independent neurologist for his next game action.