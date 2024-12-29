Legette (hip/wrist) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Legette sat out the Panthers' Week 16 win over the Cardinals with the pair of injuries, but he demonstrated major progress in his recovery this week, as he was listed as a limited participant for all three of the team's practices. Though he still took a questionable tag into the weekend, all signs pointed to Legette playing Sunday, and his availability has now been confirmed. Expect Legette to recapture a regular spot in a four-man rotation at receiver that includes Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker and David Moore.