Legette caught two passes on four targets for 64 yards during the Panthers' 34-3 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Legette was held without a catch in a Week 1 loss to the Bears, when he saw only two targets from Bryce Young. Legette's targets in Week 2 doubled, and he split the Falcons' secondary to connect on a deep ball from Young for 55 yards late in the second quarter, which led to a seven-yard touchdown catch by Darren Waller three plays later. That 55-yard catch was the longest of Legette's three-year NFL career and his first reception of 40-plus yards. He'll operate as the Panthers' WR3 behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker heading into a Week 3 road tilt against the Browns on Sept. 27.